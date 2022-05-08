NPW & RPW Body Count Battle Results 5.7.22: American Deathmatch Title Bout, More

May 8, 2022 | Posted by

No Peace Underground and Ruthless Pro Wrestling’s Body Count Battle took place on Saturday night in Detroit featuring an ICW American Deathmatch Championship bout and more. You can check out the results below, per Fightful:

* Kevin Blackwood defeated Alex Shelley

* Atticus Cogar defeated Matt Cross

* Dominic Garrini defeated Schwartzy

* Jake Something defeated Rickey Shane Page

* Jake Crist defeated Kevin Giza

* RPW Championship Match: Justin Kyle defeated Josh Woods

* Body Count Elimination Match: Kevin Giza defeated Apollo Starr, Casanova Valentine, Darren McCarty, Josh Crane, Madman Pondo, Malcolm Monroe III, Mathias Thrasher, Mickie Knuckles, Neil Diamond Cutter, Otis Cogar, Remington Rhor, Satu Jinn, Thunderkitty and TJ Meyer.

* RPW Deathmatch Championship Match: Randi West defeated Bobby Beverly

* NPU Championship Match: Atticus Cogar defeated Parrow and Hoodfoot to win the title.

* ICW American Deathmatch Championship Match: Eric Ryan defeated John Wayne Murdoch and MASADA and Tommy Vendetta

