Nunzio Comments On WWE Return At NXT, Says Locker Room Was ‘Great’

Nunzio enjoyed making a return appearance for WWE at last night’s NXT. The FBI member was joined by Tony Mamaluke as he challenged Tony D’Angelo for the NXT North American Championship. He lost the match in short order, and he appeared on Busted Open Radio where he talked about how the locker room was at the show.

“I thought it was great,” Nunzio said (h/t to Fightful). “I actually went with Francine. She didn’t really know anybody and was like, ‘I want to go with you.’ I said, ‘Honestly, I know who they are but I don’t know anybody either.’ Everybody was very nice and respectful.”

He continued, “I talked to a few guys and always try to help out with a couple of matches. I talked to some people, trying to get my own match going. A little shorter than I wanted. Some people went over and stuff. I’m not paid by the hour. Take the minutes off, it’s okay. I love when they say that, ‘I’m sorry I cut your two.’ Okay, so I do three. It’s what you do in that five or six minutes.”

Nunzio and Mamaluke made up with D’Angelo and his family after the bout.