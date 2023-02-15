wrestling / News
NWA 312 PPV Set For April In Chicago
February 14, 2023 | Posted by
The NWA’s next PPV will be NWA 312, and it will take place in April. The NWA announced on this week’s NWA Powerrr that the PPV will take place on April 7th in Chicago, Illinois.
The event will feature a tournament to crown the inaugural NWA Women’s Television Champion, a title that was revealed back in July.
2 announcements from @nwa tonight:
– Next PPV will be NWA 312 Live from Chicago on April 7th.
– There will be a tournament to crown an NWA Women's TV Champion that will culminate at the 312 PPV. #NWAPowerrr pic.twitter.com/vbhAL1OZcR
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 14, 2023
