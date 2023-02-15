wrestling / News

NWA 312 PPV Set For April In Chicago

The NWA’s next PPV will be NWA 312, and it will take place in April. The NWA announced on this week’s NWA Powerrr that the PPV will take place on April 7th in Chicago, Illinois.

The event will feature a tournament to crown the inaugural NWA Women’s Television Champion, a title that was revealed back in July.

