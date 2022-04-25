NWA Announces Details For ‘Alwayz Ready’ PPV

The NWA has announced details for their next PPV, which will be called ‘Alwayz Ready’ after Matt Cardona’s catchphrase. The PPV will be held in Knoxville, TN on June 11 at the Knoxville Convention Center. Here’s a press release:

THE WRESTLING LEGACY OF THE NWA RETURNS TO KNOXVILLE, TN

KNOXVILLE (April 19, 2022) — On June 11th 2022, The National Wrestling Alliance will continue to honor the history of its storied 73 years existence by returning to its Tennessee roots, this time at the Knoxville Convention Center. Upon taking control of the National Wrestling Alliance, NWA President William Patrick Corgan made a commitment to honoring the legacy of the famed organization, and the ALWAYZ READY PPV event along with the next days NWA Powerrr taping will continue to bring that legacy to the modern era.

“As World’s Heavyweight Champion, Matt Cardona insisted that if he was to be compelled to go to a storied NWA territory like Knoxville, Tennessee and defend the championship, he would only appear if the June 11th PPV was in his honor,” said Corgan. “This event, named after his singular catchphrase ‘Alwayz Ready’, will feature his entrance music as the show’s sole theme, and all promotional materials therein will include his brand and likeness; including no less than a modified NWA logo which now reads MCWA (Matt Cardona Wrestling Alliance.) Now all that’s left is for the champion to be ready to live up to his requests.”

When asked for his thoughts on the honor being bestowed upon him, Cardona declared “Did Ric Flair ever have an event named after him? No. Did Harley Race? Never. As the only REAL World’s Champion I am honored to have this event named after me because I earned this all by myself. Everyone should know they have to be a part of this once in a lifetime event to share in me elevating the NWA to new greatness.”

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 26th at 11 am EST at NWATix.com with VIP ringside seats priced at $75, the first several rows at $35, and $20 tickets for general admission. The event will air live on FITE for $24.99 individually, and is included in the $49.99 NWA All Access annual pass available at https://www.fite.tv/join/nwa-powerrr/. The Knoxville Convention Center will also host an additional NWA taping at 4 pm the day following the PPV with matches to be broadcast on subsequent weeks on FITE TV. More information on ALWAYZ READY, including marquee matches and confirmed talent appearing, will be announced over the coming weeks via social media and the flagship NWA Powerrr program airing Tuesdays at 6:05 pm est on FITE and YouTube Fridays at 6:05 pm est.

Cardona, the current Worlds Heavyweight Champion, wrote on Twitter: “I am honored to be @nwa Worlds Heavyweight Champion. I am proud to announce that the next NWA PPV will be called Alwayz Ready! Get your tickets at http://NWATIX.com or watch on @fitetv!”