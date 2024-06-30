NWA Announces Signing of Max the Impaler to Long-Term Contract

– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) continued its run of recent contract signings. Earlier today, the promotion announced that wrestler Max the Impaler has been signed to a long-term NWA contract. Here’s the full announecment:

National Wrestling Alliance Signs Max the Impaler to Long-Term Contract

Max the Impaler, currently the unified World Television and Women’s TV champion, has signed a long-term contract with the National Wrestling Alliance.

“The Warlord of the Wasteland” Will Continue to Terrorize the National Wrestling Alliance!

Today the National Wrestling Alliance proudly announces it has signed Max the Impaler to a long-term contract.

Max the Impaler has been an imposing force in the NWA for over two years. The boundary-breaking, binary-busting superstar is the current unified NWA World Television and Women’s Television champion and crown jewel of “The Sinister Minister” James Mitchell’s dark menagerie The Miserably Faithful.

“The National Wrestling Alliance is building the team of talent to carry our legacy going forward,” says NWA Chief Operating Officer Joe Galli of the signing.

“We are ecstatic to know Max the Impaler will remain an integral part of the NWA’s identity and future,” he continues. “They embody the unique characters and intensity which have always made the National Wrestling Alliance so memorable.”

A world-traveled competitor, “The Non-Binary Nightmare” splits time between NWA and Japan, where they have run roughshod through Tokyo Joshi Pro. This new, exclusive contract guarantees Max will be a continued fixture on NWA Powerrr and NWA Signature Live Events for years to come.

The next significant milestone in Max’s journey as unified NWA TV champion is in Philadelphia at NWA 76. The biggest NWA signature event of the year, this anniversary extravaganza comes to Philly’s legendary 2300 Arena on August 31.

All NWA championships are expected to be defended that night. What this means for Max, who makes history as the only double-champion in recent NWA memory, is yet to be determined.

Ticket to NWA 76 in Philadelphia are on sale now. Learn more here.