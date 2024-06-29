NWA Announces Signings Of Natalia Markova, Colby Corino, More

The NWA has officially announced the signings of Natalia Markova, Colby Corino, and more. The promotion posted to Twitter on Friday to announce that they have signed Markova, Corino, Bryan Idol, and Spencer Slade to exclusive contracts.

Idol and Markova previously confirmed that they had signed new exclusive deals with the promotion. The NWA’s full announcement reads:

“The National Wrestling Alliance is proud to officially announce the latest EXCLUSIVE members of the NWA Roster. We’ll be announcing even more over the next couple of weeks! Stay tuned!”