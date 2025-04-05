Kevin Owens Says He Needs Neck Surgery On WWE Smackdown, Randy Orton RKO’s Nick Aldis

Kevin Owens says he’s out of WrestleMania due to needing neck surgery, and Randy Orton took out Nick Aldis as a result. Friday night’s episode saw Owens come to the ring with Aldis and say that he needs neck surgery and has for the last few months. He noted that he would be unable to compete at WrestleMania against Randy Orton as a result.

Orton then came to the ring and they shared a look as Owens headed to the back. Aldis apologized to Orton and said that meant his WrestleMania match is off. Orton then delivered an RKO to Aldis in frustration.

https://x.com/WWE/status/1908341283212386506