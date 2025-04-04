Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there people, the European tour is over so no spoilers for WWE Smackdown this week. Tonight we do get the WWE debut of Rey Fenix, no opponent has been confirmed yet but I’ve heard rumors of Nathan Frazer though Andrade could use a program as well. Fenix is generally awesome so I’m pretty excited for this. Jacob Fatu will take on Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match, hopefully this will let Fatu move on with a win and they can let him and US champion LA Knight cut loose at WrestleMania. Alternatively Solo Sikoa turns on Fatu tonight and that program gets a bit hot shotted into Mania. Naomi will take on B-Fab, so that’s a thing. Charlotte Flair and WWE women’s champion Tiffany Stratton will likely continue their feud, hopefully with less talking as neither woman has done a great job in that respect lately. We are in Chicago so CM Punk showing up is a real possibility, especially since the WWE champion seems more of a RAW guy these days. Zelina Vega is still trying to get a women’s US title shot, Aleister Black is all but confirmed to return at some point this month, the Street Profits will need a new challenger that is likely going to be either DIY or the Motor City Machine Guns so we’ll see what comes of the tag team scene. Alexa Bliss and the Wyatt Sicks have been absent for a bit, Shinsuke Nakamura is a bit of limbo as well and could use a Mania program. All in all the road to WrestleMania is getting shorter so let’s get to the action.

Commentary reminds us we’re 15 days away from Mania.

We see wrestlers arrive at the venue, LA Knight will take on Tama Tonga and we get confirmation of DIY vs. the MCMG.

The crowd with loud “CM Punk” chants, then we get a recap of the contract signing between Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins from last week.

After that CM Punk does head to the ring. He takes his sweet time soaking in the reaction and glad handing with the fans on the way. Eventually he gets there and gets a mic, he isn’t sure where to begin tonight but he knew Chicago would provide a better TV audience than the overseas people including getting a camera from a camera man and walking around pointing it at the audience. That’s why he doesn’t listen to outside voices, then he goes through some of his life story which is pretty well trod territory. His goal is to make new fans every night, but tonight he’s going to thank the 16,000 fans from his hometown here tonight. He might not supposed to be here but no one has made him leave and now he’s in the main event of WrestleMania. Night one but we wont talk about that yet. That gets a “you deserve it” chant, which Punk plays with where he says he’s earned it. He started in backyards, trained at the Steel Domain, singed with WWE, was part of Cena’s WrestleMania entrance and every step he was told he’s not supposed to be here. Well he’s here and now the hard work begins. He’s a product of this town but first has to thank his wife April, and admits that people might be mad at him for that but then he brings up his dog Larry. There are way too many people to thank individually who got him to this place, then he plays with the crowd again and again says the hard work begins now since he’s got a Mania date and promises he’s going to whip Seth Rollins’ ass and beat the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman then comes out to a big reaction as he walks down the aisle and introduces himself. He’s a little late and apologizes for that then gets in the ring with his best friend in the world, CM Punk. Bit of an “ECW” chant which Punk encourages and Heyman has to cut that off. Tonight is about what the Wise Man can do for you. Well firstly he can be the voice of the voiceless and say Punk belongs here. Belongs in this ring, in Chicago, and by God in the main event of WrestleMania. Last time they were in the ring together Heyman asked for help then got put through a table and was out for the longest time he’s been out apart from when he was fired. And as for Punk, that Hell in a Cell match almost took him out despite winning and Heyman begged Punk to help at War Games and Punk said he’d do it and saved the match and the Bloodline and Heyman thanks him and gives him credit. Now if you’ll indulge Heyman, he has another favor to ask of Punk. Punk seems interested, and Heyman asks Punk to tell him the favor that is owed right now. Roman is going to be here later and he’s already pissed off and that leads to bad things. Punk says the favor isn’t really Roman’s business, but it might affect him and when Roman shows up Punk will tell Heyman and Roman at the same time. Punk then heads out as Heyman is left in a rough spot.

Rey Fenix hype promo, he’ll debut after this break.

Post break Nathan Frazer is in the ring, that is a solid enough choice for Fenix’s debut. Speaking of, here comes Rey Fenix to a pretty big ovation for a debutante.

Match #1: Rey Fenix vs. Nathan Frazer

They tie up, Frazer goes for an arm wringer then Fenix flips around the ropes and they trade some athletic motion before staring off. Another tie up, then Frazer with some rope running then Fenix with his Tiger Feint wheel kick for a 2 count, then another one and a rolling hurricanrana for a 2 count as well. Fenix with a chop in the corner but then Frazer sends him out of the ring and tries a suicide dive, he gets a little hung up but Fenix did catch him. In the ring Fenix kicks Frazer then hits a double springboard corkscrew crossbody to the floor to take out Frazer and send us picture in picture.

A few more chops from Fenix before they head into the ring and he grabs a modified short arm scissor. Fenix switches to a crucifix pin for 2 then Frazer fights back with a reverse DDT and running Shooting Star Press for a 2 count of his own. They head out of the ring again and they trade chops before heading back into the ring where Frazer kicks Fenix down. Some back work from Frazer then the Mr. Perfect neck snap spot as well before he grabs a chin lock. Fenix fights up and winds up on the top rope as we come back. Frazer climbs up with him and they trade blows until Fenix pushes Frazer down then Frazer jumps up with him, flips back then jumps up again for a superplex but rolls through and hit a Final Cut neckbreaker for a 2 count. Frazer goes up top but misses a Phoenix Splash only to follow up with a running knee to Fenix but Fenix avoids a suplex and lands a dropkick then climbs up top and hits a running punt by running the ropes. Fire Driver, it’s an Emerald Flowsion, but only a near fall for Fenix. Frazer fights back with an enziguri and both men are down. Fenix kips up and lands a superkick then a springboard wheel kick in the corner. Fenix then hits a Mexica Muscle Buster, Muscle Buster position but spun into kind of a Michinoku Driver position, and that gets the pin for Fenix.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Rey Fenix won in 8:17

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: They gave Frazer a lot here, which I think was good, and Fenix looked as good as you would expect. Really good stuff from both men.

Fenix gets a post match interview and thanks the crowd, and notes that he’s won a lot in Chicago over the years and tonight is not the debut of Rey Fenix, it’s a lot more. Tonight is the rebirth of Fenix, he’s been rewarded with passion, and with animo. He’s waited his whole life to say that he’s WWE. Fenix bows to the crowd briefly.

In the back Santos Escobar says that was impressive and he expects that from Angel and Berto. Berto and Angel try to run down Fenix and Berto says he’s better than Fenix. Escobar appreciates that and will get a match between Berto and Fenix for next week. That sends us to break.

Drew McIntyre with an eyepatch video promo, he talks about how no one cares about Damian Priest unless he’s feasting on what Drew does. All he wanted was to be told how he’s wrong, but Priest could do it. Instead he attacked from the shadows after Drew beat Randy Orton, and Drew got glass in his eye from that attack. So now he’s got to pray for a miracle to help his eye, and when Drew prays bad things happen.

We get a recap of Jacob Fatu beating down Braun Strowman from last week.

In the back Byron talks with Braun, Braun says he’s had enough of Fatu being in his business and he’s going to buzz saw Fatu and then win the US title to complete his grand slam title. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga walk up, Solo runs down Braun but LA Knight comes over to say not to waste energy on Solo but to keep his eyes on the prize. Tama tries to talk, that’s a mistake and Knight says he’s worried about him if he makes noises like that. Knight starts walking and talking to the ring. The Knight vs. Tama match will be up after this break.

Post break Tama Tonga gets an entrance.

Match #2: LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga w/ Solo Sikoa

Knight with some punches first then hits a back elbow. Bit of a dropkick from Tama but then he and Knight mistime a corner spot so Knight just hits a suplex to settle things a bit down. Tama pulls Knight into the middle buckle and follows with a headbutt then hits a back suplex. Boot from Knight to a running Tama then some corner work from Knight and he stomps away at Tama then follows with a running knee. Tama slumps to the floor, then Knight follows with the diving dropkick. Knight starts bouncing Tama into the announce table before sending him back into the ring. Solo distracts Knight so Tama can knock him off the apron and send us to break.

We come back to Knight fighting out of a side headlock then he hits a shoulder block then a Sunset Flip for 2 but Tama lands a clothesline to slow things back down. Suplex from Tama. Tama goes up to the second rope but misses a jumping elbow drop. Knight starts throwing punches to keep Tama off balance then hits a discus clothesline to start firing up. Jumping neckbreaker from Knight then a powerslam and a jumping elbow. Knight wants to finish but Tama avoids Blunt Force Trauma. Solo then misses a Samoan Spike but Tama rolls up Knight for 2. Blunt Force Trauma hits and Knight wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: LA Knight won in 9:15

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: We’ve seen this kind of match a lot during Knight’s issues with the Bloodline, this was just a fine enough match.

In the back Paul Heyman gets interrupted by Byron and Heyman says he’s going on record that no matter what Punk’s favor is the answer is “yes” but now a card drives up, looks like a Roman ride but it’s Seth Rollins to everyone’s disappointment. Seth asks if Heyman was expecting the other Shield guy, no I don’t think anyone was expecting Moxley. Rollins says he’s gained perspective and made a plan for himself, and now Heyman is a hole with this favor thing. But that effects Rollins as well and he wants to be present to hear this whole thing as well. Man Rollins is kind of a third wheel for this.

Back to the ring, here’s Poochie. Charlotte Flair will talk to Tiffany Stratton after this break, man that all sounds awful.