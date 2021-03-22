wrestling / News

NWA Back For the Attack Results: Nick Aldis Defends NWA World Title, More

March 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Back For the Attack Nick Aldis

NWA returned to PPV with Back For the Attack on Sunday, featuring three title matches and more. You can see the full results for the show below, which saw Nick Aldis defeat Aron Stevens to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in the main event.

The show aired on FITE TV.

* Sliced Boogie defeated Jordan Clearwater, Jax Dane, & Crimson

* Tyrus defeated Kratos

* NWA Television Championship Match: The Pope drew with Thom Latimer

* NWA World Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kamille defeated Thunder Rosa

* NWA National Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch defeated Chris Adonis

* Kyle Davis came out and called for a 10-bell salute for members of the NWA family who have passed away including Joe Hudson, Buddy Colt, and Jim Crockett Jr.

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Nick Aldis defeated Aron Stevens

– The talent did a salute to Joseph Hudson after the match.

