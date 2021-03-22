NWA Back For the Attack Results: Nick Aldis Defends NWA World Title, More

NWA returned to PPV with Back For the Attack on Sunday, featuring three title matches and more. You can see the full results for the show below, which saw Nick Aldis defeat Aron Stevens to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in the main event.

The show aired on FITE TV.

* Sliced Boogie defeated Jordan Clearwater, Jax Dane, & Crimson

The action has been explosive so far. Who do you think will win this?#BackForTheAttack pic.twitter.com/oGSXiy6YbB — FITE (@FiteTV) March 21, 2021

What a way to open the PPV! A huge victory for @SliceBoogie!#BackForTheAttack pic.twitter.com/hKX1ugC2EY — FITE (@FiteTV) March 21, 2021

* Tyrus defeated Kratos

* NWA Television Championship Match: The Pope drew with Thom Latimer

Time limit has expired. @DaBlackPope doesn't look happy with how he retained his title.#BackForTheAttack pic.twitter.com/fBOXiAUZ0X — FITE (@FiteTV) March 21, 2021

* NWA World Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kamille defeated Thunder Rosa

* NWA National Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch defeated Chris Adonis

.@ChrisAdonis clearly being a sore loser! He decides to attack Trevor after losing this competitive match!#BackForTheAttack pic.twitter.com/N1lFI6dwtQ — FITE (@FiteTV) March 21, 2021

* Kyle Davis came out and called for a 10-bell salute for members of the NWA family who have passed away including Joe Hudson, Buddy Colt, and Jim Crockett Jr.

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Nick Aldis defeated Aron Stevens

.@RealNickAldis retains but there is clearly no loser here. Great sportsmanship by both men.#BackForTheAttack pic.twitter.com/sRFKdfW9eb — FITE (@FiteTV) March 21, 2021

– The talent did a salute to Joseph Hudson after the match.