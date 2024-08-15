NWA Releases Details For New York City Show In September

The NWA is heading to New York City, and the first details on the show have been released. The promotion has announced that the show will take place on September 27th in Queens at the Sacred Heart Catholic Academy, as you can see below.

The event description reads:

Wrestling Fans!

Join us as Championship Entertainment Productions Presents: the NWA ON TOUR! Be a part of an action-packed evening of LIVE Professional wrestling as the old-school meets the modern at Sacred Heart Catholic Academy in Queens, NY. Get ready to witness thrilling matches, jaw-dropping moves, and unforgettable moments. Don’t miss out on this electrifying event that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Grab your tickets now and experience the excitement firsthand!

GA Tickets are only $19.95!!!!!

* GA seating is on a first come first serve basis (there is no assigned seating for the event)

Scheduled to Appear:

NWA World Women’s Champion Kenzie Paige! NWA National Heavyweight Champion Thom Latimer! “The Crush” Natalia Markova! “The Looks That Kill” Bryan Idol! Aron Stevens! Joe Ocasio! The Slime Ballz! The Fixers’ Wrecking Ball Legursky! Anthony Catena! AND MANY MORE!!!!!!

Doors will open at approximately 7:00 pm EST.

All GA seats are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

NWA Tapings will have a bell time of 7:30 pm EST and the night of competition will run until approximately 10:00 pm EST.