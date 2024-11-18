NWA Announces Formation Of New Territory NWA Texas

The NWA is adding a new territory, announcing the formation of NWA Texas. The company announced on Sunday that the new territory has been formed with Dogg Pound Championship Wrestling in San Antonio as its first formal member.

The full announcement reads:

National Wrestling Alliance Introduces NWA Texas as Sixth Official Territory

The expansion continues!

Today the National Wrestling Alliance announces the formation of NWA Texas. A governing body uniting wrestling promotions across The Lone Star State under the NWA banner, NWA Texas becomes the sixth recognized NWA territory.

On Nov. 16, NWA Chief Operating Officer Joe Galli formally introduced Dogg Pound Championship Wrestling as the first regional promotion to officially join NWA Texas. San Antonio-based DPCW is owned and operated by legendary husband-and-wife duo Rodney Mack and Jazz. Formed in Sept. 2021, it has quickly become a staple in Texas wrestling.

“It’s an honor to now officially be part of the National Wrestling Alliance,” says Jazz, the longest-reigning NWA Women’s World champion in history.

“Our talent roster is second-to-none in Texas or across the country,” she continues, “And this is a great opportunity to showcase Dogg Pound Championship Wrestling and our very talented roster on a national stage.”

Though DPCW is the first promotion to come under NWA Texas governance, more are expected in upcoming months. According to NWA National Promoter Bryan Idol, once member organizations are finalized, titles specific to the territory as a whole will be introduced.

“Texas is such a huge state, with so many top-tier promotions in it, each filled with awesome athletes and champions,” he states.

“NWA Texas will allow the National Wrestling Alliance to bring these companies together,” he shares, “And their respective talents will eventually compete for officially-sanctioned NWA Texas titles.”

The NWA Texas launch comes exactly two weeks after NWA-World League Wrestling was announced. A quarter-century after being founded by NWA legend Harley Race, the Missouri-based promotion became the fifth official National Wrestling Alliance territory on Nov. 2.

“Piece-by-piece, region-by-region, we are rebuilding the legendary territory system that defined the NWA for generations,” Idol shares.

“Now whether it’s in Chicago, Cleveland, Tennessee, Missouri or Texas, fans can experience the hard-hitting pro wrestling action of the NWA live,” Idol concludes. “It’s an exciting time for the National Wrestling Alliance and its fans!”

Texas fans can experience the National Wrestling Alliance as a whole when NWA Shockwave electrifies the Greater Dallas Area. This new Signature Live Event brings the stars of the National Wrestling Alliance, NWA Texas and more to The OC Theatre in Forney, TX, on Jan. 11, 2025. The event will be filmed for later broadcast on weekly flagship program NWA Powerrr. Tickets are on sale now.