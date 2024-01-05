NWA Hard Times 2024 Gets Date & Location

The date and location has been confirmed for NWA Hard Times 2024. The Dothan Civic Center in Dothan, Alabama has listed the show for March 2nd, confirming the details for the first NWA PPV of the year.

The venue page listing reads:

The National Wrestling Alliance returns to Dothan, AL for a one-of-a-kind NWA Powerrr television taping experience! Join the Stars of the NWA along with NWA President (The Smashing Pumpkins own frontman) William Patrick Corgan as we celebrate Hard TImes 2024, a CW television tapings event! This marks a momentous occasion for wrestling fans in Dothan, as it is the first televised wrestling to grace Dothan Civic Center in over a decade.

Hard Times 2024 promises to be a spectacular showcase of top stars within the NWA, with all NWA titles up for grabs, including the prestigious NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship. Fans can expect an electrifying night of world-class wrestling action to keep them on the edge of their seats.

SCHEDULED TO APPEAR: EC3, Matt Cardona, Silas Mason, Trevor Murdoch, Thom Latimer, The Immortals (Odinson and Kratos), Blunt Force Trauma (Damage and Carnage), Aron Stevens, Austin Idol, The Insane Clown Posse’s Violent J, The Brothers of Funstruction Yabo and Ruffo, Colby Corino, Mims, Max the Impaler, “The Sinister Minister” Father James Mitchell, Burchill, Bryan Idol, Natalia Markova, Kerry Morton, Alex Taylor, May Valentine, Kyle Davis plus some special talent announcements to be made in the coming days.

(*card subject to change)

As a bonus, all tickets include complimentary NWA Wrestler Meet and Greet in the lobby area near merchandise tables prior to show! Meet and chat with the stars of the National Wrestling Alliance!!

GA Tickets are only $19.95!!!!!

VIP Meet and Greet with NWA President Billy Corgan is only a $15 add-on!

(*WPC Meet and greet is Limited to 100 tickets and guests must have purchased a ticket for Hard Times for entry. Will include a group photo with Billy Corgan & Early Access into the venue at 5:15 pm.. No autographs or signed memorabilia.)

Doors for WPC Meet & Greet will open at approximately 5:15 pm CST

Doors will open at approximately 6:00 pm CST for GA ticket holders

NWA Tapings will have a bell time of 7:00 pm EST and the tapings will run until approximately 10:00 pm EST.