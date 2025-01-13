NWA News: Next TV Taping Set For February, Billy Corgan Thanks Fans Following Dallas Taping

– The NWA’s next TV taping will take place next month. PWInsider reports that the promotion’s next taping takes place on February 2nd and will be at WEDU PBS Studios in Tampa, Florida.

– Billy Corgan took to Twitter to thank fans after this weekend’s taping in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. Corgan retweeted the NWA’s post thanking the fans and added:

“What a great sold out night we had in Forney, Texas just outside of Dallas. THANK YOU to all who have supported us and continue to support us. @nwa”