NWA Powerrr Results 8.23.22: Commonwealth Connection Battle The Spectaculars, More
This week’s episode of NWA Powerrr saw a tag team main event match between The Commonwealth Connection and The Spectaculars, plus more. You can see the results from the show below, which aired on FITE TV, per WZ:
* Chris Adonis defeated Caprice Coleman
* Jennacide defeated Kayla Kassidy
* The Cardonas cut a promo and called themselves the first family of the NWA, with Cardona declaring himself the real world champion.
* Hawx Aerie defeated Gustavo & Rhett Titus and Dirty Sexy Boys
* Kenzie Paige and Ella Envy found to no contest.
* Kenzie Paige and Ella Envy defeated Hayley Shadows and Jaylee. The Hex brawled with Paige and Envy after the match.
* The Commonwealth Connection defeated The Spectaculars. It turned into a three-team brawl between the Ill Begotten, The Spectaculars, and The Miserably Faithful afterward.
