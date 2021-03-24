wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results: New #1 Contender For TV Title, Velvet Sky Appears
NWA Powerrr is back, and we have a new #1 contender for the NWA Television Championship. The show made its return on FITE TV, and you can see the results below (per Fightful):
– Velvet Sky was on the commentary team alongside Tim Storm and Joe Galli
* Kamille def. Alex Gracia
– Austin Idol introduces Tyrus as his new client
* NWA Television Championship #1 Contender Match: Fred Rosser def. Matt Cross and Marche Rockett
* Mike Parrow def. Jordan Clearwater
– Thunder Rosa wants the belt again. Melina offers her services but Rosa declines
* Nick Aldis, Tom Latimer, and Chris Adonis def. JR Kratos, Aron Stevens, and The Pope
