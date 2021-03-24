NWA Powerrr Results: New #1 Contender For TV Title, Velvet Sky Appears

NWA Powerrr is back, and we have a new #1 contender for the NWA Television Championship. The show made its return on FITE TV, and you can see the results below (per Fightful):

– Velvet Sky was on the commentary team alongside Tim Storm and Joe Galli

* Kamille def. Alex Gracia

– Austin Idol introduces Tyrus as his new client

* NWA Television Championship #1 Contender Match: Fred Rosser def. Matt Cross and Marche Rockett

* Mike Parrow def. Jordan Clearwater

– Thunder Rosa wants the belt again. Melina offers her services but Rosa declines

* Nick Aldis, Tom Latimer, and Chris Adonis def. JR Kratos, Aron Stevens, and The Pope