NWA Powerrr Results 3.8.22: NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Changes Hands, More
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw the crowning of a new Worlds Heavyweight Champion. NWA aired the episode, which was the third party of their PowerrrTrip show, on Tuesday night on FITE TV. You can see the results below, per Fightful:
* Idolmania Sports Management (BLK Jeez, Marshe Rockett, Jordan Clearwater & Tyrus) defeated Cyon, The Ill Begotten, & Mims
The final night from Valor Hall is starting off with a 💥, as #IdolmaniaSportsManagement locks up with @NWA_MysteryMan, #Mims, and the #IllBegotten!
Watch #NWAPowerrrTrip NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYok60 pic.twitter.com/tsOISLIADr
— NWA (@nwa) March 8, 2022
* I Quit Match: Nick Aldis defeated Tom Latimer
WILL ANYONE EVER QUIT⁉️@RealNickAldis / @Thomas_Latimer_
Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYok60 pic.twitter.com/oB02CTtEup
— NWA (@nwa) March 8, 2022
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Cardona defeated Trevor Murdoch
…and new 🤯@nwa @TheMattCardona pic.twitter.com/oMjvA8UNwA
— Hiban (@hee_bawn) March 9, 2022
