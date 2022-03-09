NWA Powerrr Results 3.8.22: NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Changes Hands, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw the crowning of a new Worlds Heavyweight Champion. NWA aired the episode, which was the third party of their PowerrrTrip show, on Tuesday night on FITE TV. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* Idolmania Sports Management (BLK Jeez, Marshe Rockett, Jordan Clearwater & Tyrus) defeated Cyon, The Ill Begotten, & Mims

* I Quit Match: Nick Aldis defeated Tom Latimer

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Cardona defeated Trevor Murdoch