wrestling / News
NWA PowerrrSurge Results: Nick Aldis and Matt Cardona Have A Confrontation
The National Wrestling Alliance presented another episode of NWA PowerrrSurge last night on FITE, with a replay set for Youtube on Friday. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Joe Galli, Billy Corgan, and Pat Kenny spoke about the seeding for the Crockett Cup tournament.
* J Spade def. Sal Rinauro
* Billy Corgan said that Trevor Murdoch could not compete at NWA Crockett Cup. He was replaced by Nick Aldis.
😔"He's devastated."
NWA President @Billy speaks with @JoeGalliNews about the previous Worlds Champion, @TheRealTMurdoch after losing the title to @TheMattCardona.
Watch now ➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/pSmEg4tXzP
— NWA (@nwa) March 15, 2022
* Allysin Kay def. Missa Kate
* Billy Corgan, Pat Kenny and Joe Galli continued to talk about the Crockett Cup tournament.
* The Fixers called out ‘legendary’ tag teams.
"We're here to FIX the #CrockettCup!"
The Fixers (@WreckingBall75 & Jay Bradley) clue @JoeGalliNews into their plans for the prestigious tournament.
Watch now ➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYok60 pic.twitter.com/YQDAM7lJTE
— NWA (@nwa) March 15, 2022
* Judais def. Jamie Stanley
More action now as @RealJudais takes on "America's Jawline" @thejamiestanley one-on-one.#NWAPowerrrSurge continues on @FiteTV!
Watch now ➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYok60 pic.twitter.com/yjJJyOKxqq
— NWA (@nwa) March 15, 2022
* Nick Aldis confronted Matt Cardona.
"Look at me when I'm talking to you!"
Things are getting 🔥 between Champion and Challenger of the #CrockettCup main event.@RealNickAldis face-to-face with @TheMattCardona NOW on #NWAPowerrrSurge
Watch now ➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/EcoJUiSDrn
— NWA (@nwa) March 15, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Latest Backstage Rumors on Cody Rhodes Returning to WWE, Expected WrestleMania Match
- AEW Revolution 2022 PPV Buys Reportedly Higher Than Initially Expected
- Chris Jericho On Steve Austin’s Potential In-Ring Return At WrestleMania 38, Reason Kevin Owens Is Right Opponent
- WWE, Kevin Owens, Damian Priest, Finn Balor Pay Tribute To Scott Hall On Raw