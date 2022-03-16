wrestling / News

NWA PowerrrSurge Results: Nick Aldis and Matt Cardona Have A Confrontation

March 16, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA PowerrrSurge Image Credit: NWA

The National Wrestling Alliance presented another episode of NWA PowerrrSurge last night on FITE, with a replay set for Youtube on Friday. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Joe Galli, Billy Corgan, and Pat Kenny spoke about the seeding for the Crockett Cup tournament.
* J Spade def. Sal Rinauro
* Billy Corgan said that Trevor Murdoch could not compete at NWA Crockett Cup. He was replaced by Nick Aldis.

* Allysin Kay def. Missa Kate
* Billy Corgan, Pat Kenny and Joe Galli continued to talk about the Crockett Cup tournament.
* The Fixers called out ‘legendary’ tag teams.

* Judais def. Jamie Stanley

* Nick Aldis confronted Matt Cardona.

