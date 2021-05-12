NWA SuperPowerrr Results 5.11.21: Main Event Cancelled By Nick Aldis, TV Title Qualifier, More

The NWA held their latest episode of SuperPowerrr on Tuesday, which went without a main event by decree of Nick Aldis. You can see the results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Nick Aldis, joined by Strictly Business (Chris Adonis, Thom Latimer, & Kamille) cuts a promo and is upset over the 14-man battle royal. Aldis says the Tag Team Title match for later is off because current champions can’t compete in the 14-man battle royal.

* NWA TV Title Qualifying Match: Matt Cross def. Mims

* Austin Idol and Tyrus come out. Da Pope comes out to quickly cut him off. Idol says he likes Pope’s style and wants to shake Pope’s hand. Pope declines.

"I want to congratulate you right now and shake your hand. You're only 4 wins away from the Lucky 7 Worlds Title shot." Should @DaBlackPope trust @AUSTINIDOLLIVE and his compliments? #NWAPowerrr #SuperPowerrr pic.twitter.com/SA96QaP9vv — NWA (@nwa) May 11, 2021

* Aron Stevens, speaking with May Valentine, wants to defend the NWA Tag Team Titles and that’s his concern.

* Sal Rinauro cuts a promo on JR Kratos.

* JR Kratos def. Sal Rinauro

"You can compare a match like that to being in a car wreck" – @RealTimStorm How do you think @SalRinauro is feeling after getting his rematch against @Jr_KRATOS? #NWAPowerrr #SuperPowerrr pic.twitter.com/pU5LWHXZ70 — NWA (@nwa) May 11, 2021

* Thunder Rosa and Kamille meet face-to-face. Rosa says Kamille is afraid and things have been handed to her. Kamille says if she beats Rosa, Rosa can’t work anywhere else. If Rosa wins, she’s the number one contender to the NWA Women’s Title. Rosa agrees.

* Falls Count Anywhere: Slice Boogie def. Jax Dane

Our #NWAPowerrr commentary team is horrified at how vicious that match between @TheJaxDane and @SliceBoogie got 😰 pic.twitter.com/RUWZs7T8PY — NWA (@nwa) May 11, 2021

* Jax accidentally hit Crimson and then threw in the towel for himself so he could check on Crimson.

* Strictly Business left the building and there is no tag team main event.