UPDATED: NWA Suspends Nick Aldis, Aldis Apologizes To Fans

UPDATE: Nick Aldis took to Twitter to apologize to fans following his suspension from the NWA.

He wrote: “Also, fans in NOLA: Sorry to disappoint but I was removed from the shows this weekend after giving my notice. I fully intended to fulfill my obligations to the audience but unfortunately the company doesn’t seem to share the same values.”

Original: As previously reported, Nick Aldis said that he had given his notice to the NWA as he was not happy with the current product. The NWA has now responded, suspending Aldis from the company and removing him from Saturday’s Hard Times 3 event. He had been set for a match with Odinson on the card. It remains to be seen how or if Odinson will appear on the show. The announcement reads:

NWA response to recent statements made by Nick Aldis

Pursuant to the recent comments made by Nick Aldis, the National Wrestling Alliance, has suspended Aldis from the main roster and effective immediately Aldis will not appear for the

Hard Times 3 PPV and Revolution Rumble television tapings in New Orleans, LA on Nov. 12, 2022 and Nov. 13, 2022.

As such, the National Wrestling Alliance reserves its right to comment on this matter at a future date.

PWInsider also spoke with NWA Chief Operating Officer Joe Galli, who said that “this is not a wrestling angle”. He noted that Aldis is under contract until December 31, and he’s not sure how this will affect the company’s planned TV tapings in December.