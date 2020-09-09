NWA Ten Pounds of Gold Returns With Nick Aldis vs. Mike Bennett Preview

NWA is back with their Ten Pounds of Gold series, with the new episode looking at Nick Aldis’ NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship defense against Mike Bennett. You can see the video below, which looks at the match that will headline UWN’s Primetime Live PPV debut and is described as follows:

“One week away from Prime Time Live on FITE.tv and InDemand pay-per-view the acclaimed series Ten Pounds of Gold returns to take an in-depth look at the journeys of the champion, Nick Aldis, and the challenger, Mike Bennett.

Bennett re-emerged on the scene with an impassioned message to Aldis delivered via social media, where he said that he was “fighting for his life.” Now, he elaborates on that statement with the most candid and raw description of his struggles he has ever given; addiction, failure, disappointment and the desire to make his family proud have fueled Mike Bennett to be in the best condition of his life and extremely well-prepared for this showdown for the most prestigious prize in Professional Wrestling, the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship.

Only one thing stands between him and his quest for redemption; the greatest World’s Champion of the modern era.

Don’t miss the match-up that is sure to be an emotional roller coaster, live Tuesday September 15th on Fite.tv or InDemand PPV.”