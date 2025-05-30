wrestling / News
NWA World Title Match Set For MLP Resurrection
May 29, 2025 | Posted by
The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship will be on the line at MLP Resurrection. Maple Leaf Pro announced on Thursday that Thom Latimer will defend his title against Matt Cardona at at the show, as you can see below.
MLP Resurrection will take place on July 5th in Montreal.
It's Official! The @NWA World's Heavyweight Championship will once again be defended in MAPLE LEAF PRO at #MLPResurrection as World Champion @Thomas_Latimer_ puts the belt on the line against @TheMattCardona in Montreal on July 5! Match sponsored by @StClairCollege
TICKETS ON… pic.twitter.com/SOE6SZHEMr
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) May 29, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Tony Schiavone Recalls Jim Herd’s Reaction To His WWE Jump
- Bully Ray Critiques the ‘Disconnect’ of Bronson Reed Joining Seth Rollins
- Cody Rhodes Suggests Narrative Surrounding His Exit From AEW Was ‘Rewritten’
- Cedric Alexander Says He Questioned Re-Signing With WWE When He Saw The Hurt Syndicate in AEW