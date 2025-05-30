wrestling / News

NWA World Title Match Set For MLP Resurrection

The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship will be on the line at MLP Resurrection. Maple Leaf Pro announced on Thursday that Thom Latimer will defend his title against Matt Cardona at at the show, as you can see below.

MLP Resurrection will take place on July 5th in Montreal.

