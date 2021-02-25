NWA Wrestler Jocephus, aka The Question Mark, Passes Away

Late last night, Dutch Mantell sent out a tweet revealing that NWA wrestler Jocephus, who also competed as The Question Mark, has passed away. According to Mantell, Jocephus (real name Joseph Hudson) is believed to have died due to either a stroke or an aneurysm, but NWA President Billy Corgan suggested that the issue hadn’t been diagnosed yet.

He wrote: “Sad news tonight folks. My friend, Joseph Hudson, who went by the wrestling name Jocephus and portrayed a young Bruiser Brody in the DSOTR episode 1 passed away tonight. It is believed that he either suffered a stroke or an aneurysm.”

Sad news tonight folks. My friend, Joseph Hudson, who went by the wrestling name Jocephus and portrayed a young Bruiser Brody in the DSOTR episode 1 passed away tonight. It is believed that he either suffered a stroke or an aneurysm. @PWTorch @PWInsidercom @RealJeffJarrett pic.twitter.com/Vgux3bADk1 — 𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 (@DirtyDMantell) February 25, 2021

Corgan also commented on his private Instagram account, writing: “It’s with a heavy heart that I share that my friend and brother in wrestling, Joseph Hudson, has passed away suddenly from an as-yet undiagnosed medical issue. NWA fans would know him as Jocephus as well as The Question Mark; where thanks to the great fans at GPB Studios in Atlanta, Joseph was able to receive the kind of support in the ring he’d always dreamt of. He is survived by a young son whom he loved dearly, and if anything would pain him about leaving this Earth it would be not being able to be there for his boy. RIP Joseph, love to you and Godspeed.”

Jocephus made his wrestling debut in 2009 as Joseph Brody, a tribute to Bruiser Brody. He went on to work for a variety of companies like USWO, SAW, Global Force Wrestling, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and the NWA. When he arrived in NWA, he dropped his last name and took on a cult leader gimmick, feuding with then-champion Tim Storm. After that, he eventually became The Question Mark, a masked wrestler from the country of Mongrovia, who teamed up with Aron Stevens. According to PWInsider, his last match was with Stevens against the Rock and Roll Express in January 2020.

411 would like to give our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Hudson.