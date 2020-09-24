NXT, Bronson Reed Pay Tribute to Road Warrior Animal

– During last night’s episode of NXT, WWE released a graphic in memory of late WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal (aka Joe Laurinaitis). Animal sadly passed away earlier this week. You can view an image of the graphic that was shown on last night’s USA Network broadcast below.

Additionally, NXT Superstar Bronson Reed paid tribute to Animal on Twitter earlier this week. Reed wrote, “It’s no secret the road warriors are one of my favourite tag teams of all time. They’re on my wall in the gym and I use that image for inspiration. Thank you Animal, Rest In Power!” Additionally, Reed hit Kyle O’Reilly with one of Animal’s trademark moves, the Powerslam, during last night’s show. You can view Reed’s tweet paying tribute to Animal below as well: