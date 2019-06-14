wrestling / News

NXT Creative Reportedly ‘Thrilled’ Over Takeover: Toronto Card

June 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The NXT creative team is reportedly very happy with the card for NXT Takeover: Toronto. According to the Wrestlevotes Twitter account, the creative team is “thrilled” with the card, which takes place a few weeks before All Out.

The spoilery update on the card is here.

