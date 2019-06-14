wrestling / News
NXT Creative Reportedly ‘Thrilled’ Over Takeover: Toronto Card
June 14, 2019 | Posted by
– The NXT creative team is reportedly very happy with the card for NXT Takeover: Toronto. According to the Wrestlevotes Twitter account, the creative team is “thrilled” with the card, which takes place a few weeks before All Out.
The spoilery update on the card is here.
Tonight’s the final TV tapings for NXT prior to the Takeover Toronto event SummerSlam weekend. While I don’t know the details yet, source says the NXT creative team is thrilled with the card they are putting out. It seems as if HHH went “All Out” for this show. PUN INTENDED.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 13, 2019
