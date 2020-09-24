wrestling / News
NXT Injury Report Gives Updates On Tegan Nox, Cameron Grimes, Austin Theory
September 24, 2020 | Posted by
The latest NXT Injury Report is online, with Matt Camp giving updates on Tegan Nox, Cameron Grimes, Austin Theory. You can see the video below, which has the following updates:
* Camp said that Nox is scheduled to undergo an MRI to assess the damage done to her injured knee. It is possible that Nox suffered a torn ACL, but that information is not confirmed. Nox was depicted as attacked by Candice LeRae before the battle royal to determine the #1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship.
* Grimes suffered a tweaked knee during the Gauntlet Eliminator Match that served as the main event, and is listed as day-to-day.
* Theory is also day-to-day after suffering back spasms following his match with Damian Priest.
