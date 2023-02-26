wrestling / News
NXT Lakeland Live Event Complete Results 02.25.2023: Bron Breakker vs. Axiom For NXT Championship Title & More
WWE hosted an NXT Live event in Lakeland, FL on February 25. You can see the complete results (per Wrestling Bodyslam) and some highlights below.
*Axiom defeated Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights, and Javier Bernal
*Lyra Valkyria defeated Stevie Turner
*Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Oba Femi & —-
*Tyler Bate defeated an enhancement talent
*Duke Hudson & Thea Hail defeated Von Wagner & Mr. Stone
*NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) defeated Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (w/ NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley & Kiana James)
*NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Meiko Satomura, Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley defeated Lash Legend, Tiffany Stratton, Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice
*Dabba Kato defeated Apollo Crews
*The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus) defeated Jinder Mahal & Sanga
*NXT Championship Title Match: Bron Breakker defeated Axiom
@Real_Valkyria flying to beat @StevieTurnerWWE #nxtlakeland pic.twitter.com/Fx2Jzyc31w
— pro wrestling nerd (@wrestlingnerdRA) February 26, 2023
@TonyDangeloWWE and @Channing_WWE for the win #nxtlakeland pic.twitter.com/fAciNk0L73
— pro wrestling nerd (@wrestlingnerdRA) February 26, 2023
#NXTLakeland @theahail_wwe pic.twitter.com/2Cy0gC3RvN
— Jonsey (@Fan_Of_Wrestlin) February 26, 2023
@@roxanne_wwe @ivynile_wwe @TatumPaxley and @satomurameiko win #nxtlakeland pic.twitter.com/e1rREPH9ma
— pro wrestling nerd (@wrestlingnerdRA) February 26, 2023
