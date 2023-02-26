NXT Lakeland Live Event Complete Results 02.25.2023: Bron Breakker vs. Axiom For NXT Championship Title & More

WWE hosted an NXT Live event in Lakeland, FL on February 25. You can see the complete results (per Wrestling Bodyslam) and some highlights below.

*Axiom defeated Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights, and Javier Bernal

*Lyra Valkyria defeated Stevie Turner

*Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Oba Femi & —-

*Tyler Bate defeated an enhancement talent

*Duke Hudson & Thea Hail defeated Von Wagner & Mr. Stone

*NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) defeated Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (w/ NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley & Kiana James)

*NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Meiko Satomura, Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley defeated Lash Legend, Tiffany Stratton, Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice

*Dabba Kato defeated Apollo Crews

*The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus) defeated Jinder Mahal & Sanga

*NXT Championship Title Match: Bron Breakker defeated Axiom