NXT Live Event Results 4.15.23: North American Title Match, More
WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday night, with Wes Lee in the main event and more. You can see the full results below from the Gainesville, Florida show, per Fightful:
* Ilja Dragunov def. Javier Bernal
* Gigi Dolin def. Tatum Paxley
* Noam Dar def. Myles Borne
* NXT North American Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Edris Enofe def. Oro Mensah, Tank Ledger and Bryson Montana
* Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer & Malik Blade def. Drew Dulak, Charlie Dempsey & Tavion Heights
* Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen def. Odyssey Jones & Quincy Elliot
* Roxanne Perez, Valentina Feroz & Lea Mitchell def. Zoey Stark, Tifanny Stratton & Monika Klisara
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Indi Hartwell def. Cora Jade and Thea Hail
* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee def. Edris Enofe
Tiffany got new gear…at least the pants are.
📸: @bhsqueen03 #NXTGainsville pic.twitter.com/QMbCMJ0Cvm
— kelsey (@itsmekelsey_x) April 16, 2023
🚨DREAM MATCH ALERT🚨
tonight at #NXTGainesville
4/15/23
this better be on TV soon 🧐
GIGI @gigidolin_wwe
v
TATUM @TatumPaxley
📸 @DieselVic @Jandrys316 pic.twitter.com/tRG4xIVqq8
— Jenna🖤Cora is her🖤 (@StanCRB) April 16, 2023
#nxtgainesville he keeps holding that knee pic.twitter.com/suHCScEIqT
— Debbie @ Wrestling In 60 Seconds (@DebbieDeans8) April 16, 2023
