NXT Live Event Results 6.27.25: Blake Monroe Makes WWE In-Ring Debut, More
WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night that featured Blake Monroe’s in-ring debut for the company and more. You can see the full results from the Ft. Pierce, Florida show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Myles Borne def. Draco Knox
* Fallon Henley def. Summer Sorrell
* Jasper Troy def. Jax Pressley
* Arianna Grace def. Chantel Monroe
* Josh Briggs / Yoshiki Inamura def. OTM
* Blake Monroe def. Lainey Reid
* Kali Armstrong def. Kendal Grey
* Brooks Jensen def. Luca Crusifino
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne def. Thea Hail
* Je’Von Evans, Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, & Ricky Saints def. Ethan Page & High Ryze
The Glamour in action in NXT for the first time!!! @BlakeMonroeWWE #NXTFortPierce #nxt pic.twitter.com/7oJRwTWuk7
— ClutchKidd (@ClutchKiddAP) June 28, 2025
Blake Monroe with the win!!! #nxtftpierce #nxtfortpierce pic.twitter.com/e361PRLmOY
— David Schupp (@davidpbg218) June 28, 2025
Women’s title match! @jacyjaynewwe defeats @theahail_wwe even with interference from The Glamour @BlakeMonroeWWE ! #nxtfortpierce pic.twitter.com/XjZJHtiVtZ
— ClutchKidd (@ClutchKiddAP) June 28, 2025
