NXT Live Event Results 6.27.25: Blake Monroe Makes WWE In-Ring Debut, More

WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night that featured Blake Monroe’s in-ring debut for the company and more. You can see the full results from the Ft. Pierce, Florida show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Myles Borne def. Draco Knox

* Fallon Henley def. Summer Sorrell

* Jasper Troy def. Jax Pressley

* Arianna Grace def. Chantel Monroe

* Josh Briggs / Yoshiki Inamura def. OTM

* Blake Monroe def. Lainey Reid

* Kali Armstrong def. Kendal Grey

* Brooks Jensen def. Luca Crusifino

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne def. Thea Hail

* Je’Von Evans, Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, & Ricky Saints def. Ethan Page & High Ryze