NXT TakeOver: In Your House to Have Largest Attendance at CWC Since Before Pandemic

– As previously reported, the COVID-19 protocols were updated for this Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, and fans are no longer required to submit a COVID-19 test in order to attend the event. Fightful Select that Sunday’s TakeOver audience will feature the biggest live audience at the Capitol Wrestling Center/WWE Performance Center since before the start of the pandemic and capacity restrictions went into effect.

NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 will air on Sunday on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. WWE redesigned part of the Performance Center with the Capitol Wrestling Center for NXT events last year and started allowing a limited number of live fans to attend NXT shows.