WWE Reportedly Changes COVID-19 Protocol for Fans Attending NXT TakeOver
– According to a report by WrestlingInc.com, WWE has altered its event policy, so fans who attend NXT shows are no longer required to take a COVID-19 test of those events, beginning with Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House show. Currently, WWE is requesting that fans do not register to attend the event if they have been in close contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19, experienced COVID symptoms in the last 14 days, or have tested positive for the past 14 days.
Previously, the live fans who did attend NXT shows during the pandemic had to fill out a health questionnaire and submit a rapid COVID-19 antigen test the night of the event, complete a COVID-19 health questionnaire and waiver, and take a thermal temperature check before they were allowed to enter the Capitol Wrestling Center.
Additionally, WWE issued a liability waiver for the company’s return to its live touring events with live fans in attendance for Raw and SmackDown, which starts on Friday, July 16. You can read more on that HERE.
