NXT TakeOver: Toronto Ticket Pre-Sale Details

– PWInsider reports the NXT TakeOver: Toronto ticket pre-sales started earlier today. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com using the code TWEETS.

Ticket packages are also available for TakeOver and post-Summerslam editions of Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live. NXT TakeOver: Toronto 2019 will be taking place the night before SummerSlam 2019 on August 10 at the Scotia Bank Arena. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.