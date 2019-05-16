wrestling / News

NXT TakeOver: Toronto Ticket Pre-Sale Details

May 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT TakeOver: Toronto

PWInsider reports the NXT TakeOver: Toronto ticket pre-sales started earlier today. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com using the code TWEETS.

Ticket packages are also available for TakeOver and post-Summerslam editions of Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live. NXT TakeOver: Toronto 2019 will be taking place the night before SummerSlam 2019 on August 10 at the Scotia Bank Arena. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.

