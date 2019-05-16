wrestling / News
NXT TakeOver: Toronto Ticket Pre-Sale Details
May 16, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports the NXT TakeOver: Toronto ticket pre-sales started earlier today. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com using the code TWEETS.
Ticket packages are also available for TakeOver and post-Summerslam editions of Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live. NXT TakeOver: Toronto 2019 will be taking place the night before SummerSlam 2019 on August 10 at the Scotia Bank Arena. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.
More Trending Stories
- Lars Sullivan’s Anxiety Said To Be Related To Past Controversial Remarks, Details On Which Sponsor Was Upset
- More On AEW TV Rights Fees: AEW Believed To Be Profitable By 2020
- Vince Russo Shares His Own Account of Brief Return to WWE in 2002 & Heat With Stephanie McMahon, Denies Previous Bruce Prichard Claims
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Goldberg Being Hard to Work With in WCW and How Goldberg Was ‘Miserable’ Backstage