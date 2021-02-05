wrestling / News
Various News: This Week’s NXT UK Highlights, Cheeseburger Reveals New Name
February 4, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has released the highlight videos for this week’s NXT UK. You can see the videos below, and check out our own Ian Hamilton’s full review of the episode here.
– Cheeseburger has announced his new name. The ROH star noted that he will now go by World Famous CB, as you can see below:
I’ve decided, starting next week I will no longer be known as Cheeseburger.
Cheeseburger has been a fun ride the last 8 years but it’s time to begin the next chapter of my career. Listen to my story here and join my new journey to greatness. Thank you.pic.twitter.com/JwZhnyeOUJ
— The World Famous CB (@CheeseburgerROH) February 4, 2021
