Various News: This Week’s NXT UK Highlights, Cheeseburger Reveals New Name

February 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has released the highlight videos for this week’s NXT UK. You can see the videos below, and check out our own Ian Hamilton’s full review of the episode here.

– Cheeseburger has announced his new name. The ROH star noted that he will now go by World Famous CB, as you can see below:

