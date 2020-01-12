wrestling / News

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II Video Highlights

January 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT UK Takeover Blackpool II

– WWE released some more video highlights for today’s NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II event. You can check out the video highlights below.

The event was held earlier today at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, Lancashire, England. It was broadcast live on the WWE Network. You can check out 411’s live recap of the event RIGHT HERE.







