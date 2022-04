NXT UK Taping Results From London (SPOILERS)

WWE held a series of NXT UK tapings yesterday from BT Sport Studio in London, England, with NXT 2.0 wrestlers involved. You can see results below, via Wrestling Inc:

* Symbiosis def. Mark Andrews and Wildboar

* Noam Dar hosted a Supernova Sessions segment with NXT 2.0’s Lash Legend

* Xia Brookside def. Angel Hayze

* NXT 2.0’s Von Wagner def. Saxton Huxley

* Tiger Turan def. Tate Mayfair

* NXT 2.0’s Damon Kemp def. Danny Jones

* NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura def. Isla Dawn

* Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter def. Mark and Joe Coffey

* NXT 2.0’s Ivy Nile def. Nina Samuels

* Amale and Angel Hayze def. Xia Brookside and Eliza Alexander

* Die Familia (Yeoman, Rohan Raja) def. Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz

* Kenny Williams def. Josh Morrell

* NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov def. Jordan Devlin. Devlin originally won, but the match was restarted and Dragunov retained.