UPDATED: WWE Confirms NXT Broadcast Change for First Two Shows, First Hour on USA, Second Hour on WWE Network

UPDATE: WWE has now officially confirmed the separate broadcasting hours for NXT for its first two weeks (9/18 and 9/25). So, it will be the first hour on the USA Network, and the second hour will then air on the WWE Network. Both hours of the show will be broadcast live.

Here’s the full announcement from WWE on the format for NXT’s first two weeks on USA Network:

First hour of NXT to air live on USA Network and second hour to stream live on WWE Network on Sept. 18 and 25 The historic debut of WWE NXT on USA Network is fast approaching, and WWE.com has you covered with important details on how to catch all the action of the first two live episodes. The episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 18 and Sept. 25, will air as follows: * The first hour will air live on USA Network starting at 8/7 C

* The second hour will stream live on the award-winning WWE Network at 9/8 C. The second hour will then be immediately available for on-demand viewing on WWE Network. Already announced for the Sept. 18 episode is a huge NXT North American Title bout between champion Velveteen Dream and challenger Roderick Strong of The Undisputed ERA, as well as a Triple Threat Match featuring Bianca Belair, Io Shirai and Mia Yim to determine the next challenger to NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler. Don’t miss out on a second of the action when the gold standard in sports-entertainment goes live later this month!

ORIGINAL: Well, it seems that the USA Network move for NXT took a bit of an interesting turn. According to a report by PWInsider, the first two weeks of NXT on USA Network will only have one hour of content on the USA Network. WWE sources have reportedly stated that on the 9/18 and 9/25 episodes of NXT there will be just one hour from 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm EST from Full Sail University to be broadcast live on the USA Network. The second hour of the show will then move to a live broadcast on the WWE Network. That means the new two-hour NXT show will feature one hour on USA and one hour on WWE Network for the initial two episodes.

Based on the report, the full NXT broadcast on USA will happen, but two weeks later than originally expected. The full two-hour broadcast will then move to USA Network starting Wednesday, October 2. That also marks the same night that AEW will debut its weekly TV show on TNT. WWE has not yet announced or confirmed the USA/WWE Network broadcasting schedule for Hours 1 and 2 of the show for September 18 and September 25.

As previously reported, the September 18 NXT debut on USA is scheduled to feature Roderick Strong vs. Velveteen Dream for Dream’s North American title. Also, Io Shirai vs. Biana Belair vs. Mia Yim is set to determine a No. 1 contender for the women’s title.

As noted, WWE and USA Network announced the move for NXT last month.