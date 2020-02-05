NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight

The Wednesday Night War continues tonight with new episodes of NXT on USA and AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Here is the lineup for Dynamite:

* Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros, The Butcher & The Blade

* Jon Moxley vs. Ortiz

* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* Cody gets ten lashes to get his match with MJF At Revolution

NXT’s lineup will include:

* Charlotte Flair to respond to Rhea Ripley’s challenge

* Ripley and Bianca BelAir go face-to-face

* Jordan Devlin to appear