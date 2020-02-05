wrestling / News
NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight
February 5, 2020 | Posted by
The Wednesday Night War continues tonight with new episodes of NXT on USA and AEW Dynamite on TNT.
Here is the lineup for Dynamite:
* Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros, The Butcher & The Blade
* Jon Moxley vs. Ortiz
* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Yuka Sakazaki
* Cody gets ten lashes to get his match with MJF At Revolution
NXT’s lineup will include:
* Charlotte Flair to respond to Rhea Ripley’s challenge
* Ripley and Bianca BelAir go face-to-face
* Jordan Devlin to appear
