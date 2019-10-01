wrestling / News
NXT’s Joaquin Wilde Gives Update Following Surgery
October 1, 2019
– Joaquin Wilde took to Twitter to give an update after undergoing surgery last month. Wilde underwent the surgery after suffering a broken orbital socket in a “freak accident” back in July while training.
Wilde posted and said that it’s four weeks until he can get back to training, as you can see below:
My eye is swollen shut but i just wanted to let yall know that surgery was a success and im officially on the road to recovery. I have a steel plate in my face now. Surgeon said 4 weeks til i can start doing stuff again. So ill be back at it real soon! pic.twitter.com/6OYit6cBwF
— Joaquin Wilde (@joaquinwilde_) October 1, 2019