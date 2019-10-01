wrestling / News

NXT’s Joaquin Wilde Gives Update Following Surgery

October 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Joaquin Wilde NXT

– Joaquin Wilde took to Twitter to give an update after undergoing surgery last month. Wilde underwent the surgery after suffering a broken orbital socket in a “freak accident” back in July while training.

Wilde posted and said that it’s four weeks until he can get back to training, as you can see below:

