NXT’s Rhea Ripley Reportedly Set For The 2018 Mae Young Classic
July 12, 2018
According to Adelaide Now, NXT’s Rhea Ripley has been chosen as one of the first participants for the 2018 Mae Young Classic. She competed in last year’s tournament as well. WWE announced yesterday that former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn (Celeste Bonin) is conformed for the tournament. It has also been reported that Vernice Gabriel, a female star in the Philippines, has been booked for the Classic.