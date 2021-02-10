wrestling / News
Nyla Rose to Make Mission Pro Debut Next Month
February 9, 2021 | Posted by
Nyla Rose is set to debut for Thunder Rosa’s Mission Pro Wrestling next month. The company announced that Rose will debut at their Empty Promises show, which takes place on March 20th in Buda, Texas.
The announcement reads:
“Nyla Rose makes her MPW debut at #MPWEmptyPromises on March 20th! Tickets are now available, and are already going fast, so get yours!”
Nyla Rose makes her MPW debut at #MPWEmptyPromises on March 20th! Tickets are now available, and are already going fast, so get yours! https://t.co/0s4tEQR7uw pic.twitter.com/2PwZ5FoJ2u
— Mission Pro Wrestling (@MissionProWres) February 9, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Lars Sullivan Shares Concept Art for Scrapped ‘The Brilliant Behemoth’ Gimmick
- Backstage Rumor on Steve Cutler Getting Pulled From WWE TV Affecting Murphy as Well
- Tyson Kidd On Original Idea For In-Ring Return In WWE, The Reason Vince McMahon Turned It Down
- Dustin Rhodes Shares Message to Fans to Send Their Prayers to Terry Funk