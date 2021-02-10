wrestling / News

Nyla Rose to Make Mission Pro Debut Next Month

February 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nyla Rose

Nyla Rose is set to debut for Thunder Rosa’s Mission Pro Wrestling next month. The company announced that Rose will debut at their Empty Promises show, which takes place on March 20th in Buda, Texas.

The announcement reads:

“Nyla Rose makes her MPW debut at #MPWEmptyPromises on March 20th! Tickets are now available, and are already going fast, so get yours!”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mission Pro Wrestling, Nyla Rose, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading