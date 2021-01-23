NYWC Releases Second Episode of Heart & Soul Cup

– As previously reported, New York Wrestling Connection (NYWC) recently returned to action for the first time since shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic last February. NYWC returned to action with the Heart & Soul Cup, a 30-man tournament. The second episode of that tournament is now available online, and you check it out in the player below.

Here’s the lineup for this week’s episode:

* Jordan Reddington vs. Lil Mouse

* Cristian Nunez vs. Johnny Radke

* James Ramison vs. Corey Cooper