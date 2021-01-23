wrestling / News
NYWC Releases Second Episode of Heart & Soul Cup
January 23, 2021 | Posted by
– As previously reported, New York Wrestling Connection (NYWC) recently returned to action for the first time since shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic last February. NYWC returned to action with the Heart & Soul Cup, a 30-man tournament. The second episode of that tournament is now available online, and you check it out in the player below.
Here’s the lineup for this week’s episode:
* Jordan Reddington vs. Lil Mouse
* Cristian Nunez vs. Johnny Radke
* James Ramison vs. Corey Cooper