wrestling / News

NYWC Wrestlers Set to Appear on Judge Jerry

October 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NYWC - New York Wrestling Connection - Psycho Circus

– Wrestlers from New York Wrestling Connection (NYWC) will be appearing on today’s edition of Judge Jerry with Jerry Springer (via PWInsider).

Wrestlers appearing on the show include Michael Mistretta who is suing John Dalrymple for not paying his share of travel expenses on the road.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jerry Springer, New York Wrestling Connection, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading