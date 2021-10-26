wrestling / News
NYWC Wrestlers Set to Appear on Judge Jerry
October 26, 2021 | Posted by
– Wrestlers from New York Wrestling Connection (NYWC) will be appearing on today’s edition of Judge Jerry with Jerry Springer (via PWInsider).
Wrestlers appearing on the show include Michael Mistretta who is suing John Dalrymple for not paying his share of travel expenses on the road.
