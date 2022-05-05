wrestling / News
nZo Trends on Social Media After W. Morrissey’s AEW Dynamite Debut
May 5, 2022 | Posted by
W. Morrissey’s AEW Dynamite debut caused his old tag team partner nZo to trend on social media. As reported last night, Morrissey made his AEW debut in a match against Wardlow on last night’s show, and during the match fans began the dueling chants of “We want Enzo!” and “No we don’t!” as you can see below.
Following the match, “Enzo” as we” as “NO WE DON’T” began trending on Twitter. nZo has been working in MLW as of late.
We want Enzo chants break out.
Followed by some No We Donts!!! #AEW pic.twitter.com/DmSuSEKE74
— Brian H. Waters (@brianhwaters) May 5, 2022
Enzo and "No we don't" are trending! 😂 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/aIZIWh2SVW
— Alex 🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@thekidd203) May 5, 2022
