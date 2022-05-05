nZo Trends on Social Media After W. Morrissey’s AEW Dynamite Debut

W. Morrissey’s AEW Dynamite debut caused his old tag team partner nZo to trend on social media. As reported last night, Morrissey made his AEW debut in a match against Wardlow on last night’s show, and during the match fans began the dueling chants of “We want Enzo!” and “No we don’t!” as you can see below.

Following the match, “Enzo” as we” as “NO WE DON’T” began trending on Twitter. nZo has been working in MLW as of late.