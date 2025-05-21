Oba Femi Attacked By Jasper Troy After In-Ring Promo Duel With Myles Borne On WWE NXT

WWE LFG winner Jasper Troy made a statement on this week’s WWE NXT, attacking Oba Femi after the latter’s in-ring face to face with Myles Borne. Tuesday’s episode saw Femi and Borne address each other ahead of their NXT Championship match at Battleground on Sunday, with Femi saying Borne was a good man whose dream would sadly die at the PPV while Borne pointed out that every Ruler falls.

After their promo, Borne exited the ring and Troy, who won the men’s LFG finals on Sunday, attack Femi after having promised to make an impact tonight. Borne came back into the ring as Troy bailed and Femi refused help up, rising and staring off with Borne to end the segment.