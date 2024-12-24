Oba Femi On Changing What ‘Big Man Style’ Is, Wants To Bring It To Main Roster

Oba Femi defies the traditional notion of what a big man can do, and he hopes to be able to bring that to the main roster. The former NXT North American Champion spoke with Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown and talked about his wrestling style, as well as how he’s changing that perception.

“I want to take what I’ve done here in NXT, and that is redefine what the big man style is, and I plan to take it up there and throw it in the mix,” Femi said. “I think I’ve done a good job of putting a spin on what the typical big man is. I’ve shown that the typical big man – the new big man, let’s call it that, the new big man is a talker, the new big man is a thinker, and the new big man moves fast. I’m changing the perception of what that is.”

He continued, “I hope that I can go to the main roster and show that to the world on a bigger platform than NXT. I love NXT to death. NXT is doing very well for itself. It’s going up in viewers, and it gets viewers every year, but the main roster is the bigger audience.”

Femi will battle Trick Williams for the NXT Championship at NXT New Year’s Evil on January 7th.