Oba Femi Is a Fan Of Iron Survivor & Hell In a Cell Matches

Oba Femi has declared himself a fan of both the Iron Survivor and Hell in a Cell match stipulations. Femi recently spoke with the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast and shared his thoughts on a number of stipulation matches. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On steel cage matches: “It’s like Hell in a Cell but like Great Value, like nobody wants to see that. I love the Hell in the Cell match, it’s always interesting, especially when you climb up — there’s just so many things to play with in that cell, you know?”

On the Iron Survivor match: “When Shawn [Michaels] invented that match, he was cooking, he was on fire. So, yes, I can’t believe I didn’t even say that one. Iron Survivor is up there for me because I love everything about it, you know? It’s time-sensitive, there’s urgency, you know, you have to score the most points there, just everything about it just works, and it’s honestly one of my favorite matches to watch and participate in as well.”