Oba Femi Has No Fear Of the NXT Parking Lot

The NXT parking lot has claimed a number of victims in its time, but Oba Femi is sure he won’t be one of them. The parking lot for the Capitol Wrestling Center has been the site of several attacks, kidnappings and much more on NXT TV, leading to its reputation as being one of the most dangerous locations in all of professional wrestling. However, when Femi was asked if he was afraid of the parking lot in an interview on RNC Radio’s The A Show, Femi blew the notion off.

“No. You can try,” Femi said (per Fightful). “If for any reason I get taken out, it’s not in the stupid parking lot, I promise you, it’s not.”

Femi most recently defended his NXT North American Championship against Wes Lee at NXT Heatwave and picked up the win.