Octagon Jr. Says He Loved His WWE Match With Dominik Mysterio

– Speaking to Ropebreakx on TikTok, AAA star Octagon Jr. discussed his matchup against Dominik Mysterio at WWE Money in the Bank earlier this month. Below are some highlights (via Fightful),

Octagon Jr. on Dominik Mysterio: “I hope to see him (Dominik Mysterio) soon. It was not the result I wanted, but I loved the match and my triumph that night was facing him. My emotions were going at 1,000 percent but next I will be more calm. I hope to come back, I cannot answer yes or no, but I am getting ready for any opportunity.”

On how his dad always told him to be ready for an opportunity: “My dad always tells me to be ready for when the opportunity is in front of me. I eat wrestling for breakfast, lunch, and dinner for an opportunity that big. Triple H tweeted about the match so that rules. Thank you to everyone who follows me, wrestling is my life and now that I have that moment, I will not let go of it.”

Their match at WWE Money in the Bank 2025 saw Dominik Mysterio defeat Octagon Jr. to retain his Intercontinental Title.