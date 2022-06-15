wrestling / News

ODB Autobiography Is Finished, Should Be Available In A Couple of Months

June 15, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling 3-2-21 ODB

PWInsider reports that ODB (real name Jessica Kresca) has finished the work on her autobiography, which was co-written by Kenny Casanova. Casanova has also helped with autobiographies from Kamala, Brutus Beefcake, Sabu and more. The editing and writing process is done.

ODB’s book will cover her entire career, including trying out for season one of WWE Tough Enough, her training in Minnesota, OVW, Impact, ROH and more. They are hoping to make the book available to order within the next four to six weeks.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ODB, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading