ODB Doesn’t Regret Not Working For WWE, Says The Door Has Never Closed

ODB had a shot at WWE way back in the day, but she never worked there and she says she doesn’t regret it. The Impact Wrestling alumna spoke with Just Alyx for a new interview and talked about not getting a spot on the first season of Tough Enough, which she tried out for.

ODB noted that it turned out for the best and she is ultimately happy she didn’t get picked, then noted that the door has never been closed for her to go there and “you never know.” You can check out the highlights below:

On if she regrets not working for WWE: “Ah, no. Everything turned out how it’s supposed to be. I mean, I look back at Tough Enough and if I would have made that reality show, who knows? I would have been washed up or in freaking rehab. Who knows what could have been, you know? That could have been a totally different road that I didn’t want to go down. So I’m thankful that I had to go the hard way, you know. The indies, traveling the road, and finding myself and really doing it that way. I’m so glad I did not get picked for the Tough Enough show. So glad.”

On a potential run with WWE at some point: “The door has never been closed. I just never knocked on it a lot. When I was working at TNA, my last contract ended in 2014. I stepped away and that’s when I didn’t want to really not wrestle. I was like, ‘You know, I did my thing, and I just need to take a break.’ And that’s when I started the barbecue business and travelling in my Airstream up and down the road. So it was great. I mean, they’ve been in contact with me. But we never got any further than that. But you never know. I mean, it would be pretty badass to drive the ODB food truck right into the freaking arena.”

On what she wants her legacy to be: “Basically, I stayed true to myself. I didn’t change my look. I didn’t change the way I dress. I kept being me. And it worked. I didn’t have to refresh my character. I wore the same outfit for years. When I don’t fit in my outfit anymore, then I know it’s time to hang it up, haha.I want them to remember I was a great character. This is entertainment and I just want to make sure I entertain everyone. I’m not the best wrestler and I’ve never said that. But I have a pretty damn good character.”

