ODB Says She’s Returning to Impact Soon, What Matches She’s Looking Forward To

ODB is making her return to Impact Wrestling soon, as she confirmed in a new interview with Chris Van Vliet. Chris spoke with ODB for a recent episode of his podcast and she confirmed to him that he’s coming back to the company. You can check out highlights and the video below:

On her return to Impact: “I am actually getting back in the ring. So IMPACT obviously called me and that’s the cool thing about stuff, I’ve never burnt a bridge in wrestling. Yeah, we all have our bad moments and stuff and whatever you want to when you want to tell everyone to go F themselves. IMPACT was awesome, TNA was my home and they buzzed me and every time I’m like ‘Oh gosh. Oh boy, here we go’. But they were like ‘Hey, do you want to come back and see what happens? And possibly bring the food truck?’ So that’s my ultimate goal, to actually drive my ODB’s Meat and Greet into a stadium and kick some ass.”

On who she’s hoping to face there: “I see that Jazz is there. No one’s ever seen me and Jazz go at it on TV. And Jordynne Grace is another good one and Taya. I love how the Knockouts are still going as the Knockouts, you know what I mean? They’re all so different and they’re keeping it good. I just love all those girls. They’re a lot younger than me but that will be fun.”